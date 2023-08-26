BPD finds no sign man killed in officer-involved shooting committed burglary

Aug. 25—The Bakersfield Police Department said Friday the 29-year-old man killed during an officer-involved shooting Thursday is not suspected of having been caught in the act of a residential burglary as initially believed.

Additionally, BPD noted the resident who observed a "suspicious person" at 11:24 a.m. in the 11300 block of Andretti Avenue in northwest Bakersfield was an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department reserve officer living in the area. It said the officer contacted the decedent and exchanged gunfire with him — and that now the LAPD is conducting an administrative investigation of the incident.

BPD originally reported its officers responded to the neighborhood about "a report of a residential burglary that was interrupted." But the agency added Friday that, during the course of its investigation, it has learned the agency "has not identified a victim of a burglary or location of a burglary related to this incident."

On Friday, the Kern County Sheriff's Office identified the decedent as Jason Taylor Boles of Bakersfield.

The BPD's second release said he was approaching residences in a cul-de-sac, located just west of Jewetta Avenue and south of Olive Drive, when the LAPD reserve officer contacted him and an exchange of gunfire occurred between them. It said a firearm was recovered from him after his death, which KCSO said occurred at 12:13 p.m.

BPD said the three BPD officers involved in the shooting, one of whom suffered a shot in the leg and had a non-life-threatening injury, have been placed on paid administrative leave while its investigation continues.