BPD: Use-of-force investigation underway after teens struck with batons during robbery

Nov. 10—A use-of-force investigation has been launched by the Bakersfield Police Department after two 17-year-old boys were struck by officers during an in-person robbery, the BPD announced in a news release Thursday.

Four people had forced entry into a closed business 1:10 a.m. Oct. 23, smashing the front door with a hammer, according to the release. Officers responded to the burglary in progress, chased the teenagers into an apartment complex and struck them multiple times with a baton during the arrest, police said in the release.

The boys were booked into juvenile hall for charges associated with the incident after receiving medical care, the news release added.

The BPD opened an investigation into the use-of-force by officers by conducting interviews and reviewing video footage gotten from an area resident.

This video was circulated on social media, the BPD noted in the news release.

"The use-of-force investigation is ongoing and the involved officers remain on full duty," the news release stated.