BPD hosting DUI, driver's license checkpoint

Dec. 6—The Bakersfield Police Department will host a DUI and driver's license checkpoint Friday in an undisclosed location in Bakersfield.

The checkpoint will happen from 6:30 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday. Officers will search for impairment from drugs or alcohol and proper licenses. Drugs that can affect people may include prescription pills, marijuana and some over-the-counter medicine.

Drivers apprehended by police can expect jail time, fines, DUI classes and other expenses totaling more than $10,000, according to a BPD news release.

The public is encouraged to call 911 if they see a suspected impaired driver.