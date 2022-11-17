BPD investigating caller who threatened shooting Valley Plaza's Target

Nov. 16—The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a person who called Target at Valley Plaza mall and threatened to shoot people inside, according to a BPD news release.

BPD officers went to the Target at 9:08 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of someone threatening a shooting, but "no indications of a disturbance were located," the news release said. The call came from someone outside California, the news release added.

The credibility of the threat is unknown, BPD said in the new release.

BPD asks that anyone with information about the incident call 661-327-7111.