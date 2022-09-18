BPD investigating shooting that killed 1, injured another

Sep. 17—The Bakersfield Police Department reported one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting Friday night in the 8000 block of District Boulevard.

BPD officers responded to a report of a shooting at 11:03 p.m. and found two victims: one person who was later reported to be in serious but stable condition, and another, Heron Bravo Sepulveda, 43, of Bakersfield, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

BPD homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the investigation can call Detective Eric Celedon at 661-326-3964, the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.