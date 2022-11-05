BPD investigating shooting in Oildale

Nov. 4—The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday that left a man in critical condition.

BPD officers responded around 7:10 p.m. to the 4100 block of Chester Avenue regarding a report of a shooting that had just occurred.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Yarrico Sanchez, 26, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Friday.

Homicide detectives and officers from the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested Sanchez in the 1200 block of 40th Street.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation can call Detective Nick Benavente at 661-326-3876, or the BPD at 661-327- 7111.