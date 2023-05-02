BPD investigating suspicious death

May 2—Brunswick Police are investigating what they are calling the suspicious death of a man who was found behind a vacant house Monday evening in Brunswick.

Officers were called by a "concerned citizen" who noticed a car parked behind a vacant house in the 2200 block of Amherst Street at around 5:20 p.m. Monday, Assistant Brunswick Police Chief Angela Smith said. When they arrived, they found the car and the body of Romnel Wilfredro Lopez Alfaro, 38, in the backyard of the house.

"We are treating this as a suspicious death at this time," Smith said.

The body did appear to have evidence of injuries, Smith said.

She said the investigation is still in its early stages and that the body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's lab for an autopsy.

The call made to police is an example of why it is important to say something when people see something suspicious.

"It's a good reminder to the public that if they see something that doesn't belong, call us so we can follow up on it," Smith said.

Anyone with information about the case can call the Brunswick Police Department at 912-267-5559 or the Silent Witness line at 912-267-5516.