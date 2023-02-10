BPD launches homicide investigation into skeletal remains found along Kern River

Feb. 9—A startling discovery of human remains Wednesday unearthed from the south bank of the Kern River has caused the Bakersfield Police Department to launch a homicide investigation, according to a police news release.

Officers found remains believed to be those of an adult under the Chester Avenue bridge, police added. The cause of death was unknown Wednesday, but the police officers said in a news release they are handling the incident as if it's a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing and the Kern County coroner's office will identify the remains.

Anyone with information should call the BPD at 661-327-7111, Detective Jason Felgenhauer, 661-326-3559 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.