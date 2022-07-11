BPD launches targeted anti-crime initiative to reduce crime

In an effort to reduce a rise in crime that has been occurring in what the city of Bellevue calls “hotspots,” the Police Department is increasing its number of targeted operations.

The hotspots include stores, malls and the downtown core, where crime has been rising, police said.

“Like many areas, Bellevue is seeing a rise in property crime of about 22%, and we are committed to crime-fighting efforts to address these issues,” said Chief Wendell Shirley. “We are approaching this with individual anti-crime plans for each sector of Bellevue. Our patrol captains work with their teams to run these operations, including targeted stings, high-visibility patrols and undercover work.”

Officers will also conduct increased patrols on the roads to help curb traffic violations such as DUI, especially in problem areas.

Apartment complexes and neighborhoods experiencing an increase in car thefts, catalytic converter thefts and prowls will see increased patrols.

The Police Department said the anti-crime push corresponds with its new Transparency and Accountability website, which tracks current crime statistics.

Police officials said its initiative has led to the arrests of prolific shoplifters, DUI drivers and those wanted by the law.

“Our officers have built relationships with businesses in their sector, and together we are working to combat the ongoing crime,” stated Chief Shirley. “We want our residents and visitors to feel safe and be safe here in Bellevue.”

