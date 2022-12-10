BPD looking for 3 suspects who attacked, stole from victim

Dec. 9—The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help to find three Food Spot robbery suspects accused of punching a victim in the face, causing it to swell.

It happened around 7:16 p.m. Dec. 1 at 3699 Wilson Road. The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1: A Hispanic man, who's about 5 foot, 10 inches tall, and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with gray shorts and white shoes.

Suspect #2: A Hispanic man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, with black shorts, black shoes and a black mask around his face.

Suspect #3: A Black man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with blue ripped jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the alleged attack can call the BPD at 661-327-7111 or Detective A. Paiz at 661-326-3592.