BPD looking for suspect who forced victim into car at gunpoint, sexually assaulted her

Dec. 19—The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect who forced a woman into his car at gunpoint and then sexually assaulted her.

The suspect, a Hispanic man in his 40s, is accused of the assault around 7 a.m. Dec. 3 in the 200 block of V Street. He is around 5 foot, 6 inches to 5 foot, 10 inches tall and has brown hair with green eyes. He had a gray or brown full beard.

He was driving a black vehicle, but its model is unknown. It was described by police as a newer lifted pickup with wide wheels.

Anyone with information about his incident may call Detective S. Luevano at 661-326-3907 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.