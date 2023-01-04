BPD looking for suspect in stabbing of security guard at bar

Jan. 3—The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man who reportedly stabbed a security guard at a bar after he was asked to produce an identification card.

It happened around 9:17 p.m. Dec. 24 at the Sports and Spirits bar, 6633 Ming Ave. The suspect, who was being escorted out of the bar because he refused to show his ID, then stabbed the guard, the BPD wrote in a news release. The security guard survived, BPD added.

The suspect, described as a Black man in his 20s with a slim build, left in a white sedan, the news release noted.

On Dec. 24, the suspect was wearing a camouflage Eagles football jersey with the number 20. He dressed in a white shirt underneath the jersey, white pants and a green Eagles knit cap. Police estimated the man is around 5 foot, 7 inches and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information about this suspect or the incident may call Detective Carlos Arvizu at 661-326-3953 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.