BPD: Man, 18, arrested after pointing BB gun at mother, daughter, stealing car

Dec. 3—A man who held a mother and her 4-year-old daughter at gunpoint with a BB gun and fled with her car was arrested by Bakersfield Police Department, according to a news release issued Friday.

Officers went to the 800 block of 4th Street around 2:26 p.m. Thursday after getting reports of a carjacking, the news release said. They found the mother's car in the 2800 block of Landco Drive and Aaron Vazquez, 18, was taken into custody by using "minor force," the news release added.

He was booked on suspicion of carjacking, willful cruelty to a child and resisting a peace officer, according to online inmate records.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.