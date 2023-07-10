BPD: Man accused of carjacking crashes into parked vehicle during police pursuit

Jul. 10—A Bakersfield man who's accused of carjacking and crashing into a parked vehicle during a police chase was booked Monday on suspicion of six felonies.

Letoyree Gilmore, 18, was arrested on suspicion of participating in a street gang, second-degree robbery, driving a vehicle in the opposite direction and other charges in the Sunday incident that started in the 3100 block of Ashe Road. A woman suffered an injury after Gilmore stole her purse and vehicle, police said in a news release.

The woman was approached by Gilmore before 2:04 p.m. Sunday as she was leaving her car, the Bakersfield Police Department added. At about 10:30 p.m., BPD officers reported they spotted Gilmore driving the victim's car south on Highway 99 near the Olive Drive exit.

A pursuit began that ended in the outskirts of Bakersfield College after Gilmore crashed into an unoccupied vehicle, a news release said. Gilmore was arrested after police said they used K-9s to stop him from running away.