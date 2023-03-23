BPD: Man arrested after attempting to shoot himself, 2 children

The Bakersfield Californian
Mar. 22—A man who threatened to shoot himself and his two young children Wednesday morning was arrested by police officers in central Bakersfield.

BPD officers were called at 10:58 a.m. to the 500 block of 28th Street and contacted Brandon Woods, 30. Crisis negotiators talked with Woods and he voluntarily left the residence, a news release said.

Woods was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, child endangerment and criminal threats. The children weren't harmed, BPD wrote in an news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

