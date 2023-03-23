BPD: Man arrested after attempting to shoot himself, 2 children

Mar. 22—A man who threatened to shoot himself and his two young children Wednesday morning was arrested by police officers in central Bakersfield.

BPD officers were called at 10:58 a.m. to the 500 block of 28th Street and contacted Brandon Woods, 30. Crisis negotiators talked with Woods and he voluntarily left the residence, a news release said.

Woods was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, child endangerment and criminal threats. The children weren't harmed, BPD wrote in an news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.