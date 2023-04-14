BPD: Man who broke into house gets stabbed, dies

Apr. 13—A man who broke into a home died Wednesday after he violently attacked another man in northeast Bakersfield, police said.

Bakersfield police were called to the 5200 block of Pla Vada Drive at 3:40 p.m. for an "unknown situation" and found a man had been stabbed multiple times, a news release said. An investigation showed this man broke into another person's house and assaulted a man, which led the homeowner to stab the victim, police wrote.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, so anyone with more information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.