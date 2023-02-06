BPD: Man who fired at police, community member arrested

Feb. 6—A man who fired at Bakersfield Police Department officers Sunday on Baker Street was arrested early Monday morning.

Steven Jimenez, 32, is accused of shooting at BPD officers and a community member who was on a ride-along in the 200 block of Baker Street while officers were investigating a ShotSpotter detection of gunfire. Police officers fired back. A chase began to apprehend Jimenez — who also fired at officers during the chase — but he evaded officers, BPD wrote in a news release.

Officers later tried to arrest Jimenez around 3:21 a.m. Monday in the area of the 1900 block of Union Avenue. Jimenez "produced" a handgun and one officer fired at him, but no one was struck during this shooting or the previous one, a BPD news release said.

Another chase began and Jimenez was apprehended with help from a K9. He was taken to a hospital after getting minor injuries from the K-9, police said.

Body-worn camera footage will be released, a news release said.

Anyone with information about this shooting may call the BPD at 661-327-7111.