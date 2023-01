Jan. 14—A man was shot and killed Friday night in the 2500 block of Wible Road, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers were called to the scene at about 10:25 p.m. and medical aid was provided. The victim's identity has not been released.

BPD said there is no suspect information. Police ask that anyone with information call Detective Nick Benavente at 661-326-3876, BPD at 661-327-7111 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.