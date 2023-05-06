BPD: Man seriously injured in early morning Roxbury stabbing

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in Roxbury early Saturday morning, according to Boston Police.

Officers received a call for a stabbing in the area of Bradston Street and Atkinson Streets just before 2:00 a.m., according to a BPD spokesperson.

The victim was transported to the hospital. There have been no arrests at this time.

The incident is under active investigation.

