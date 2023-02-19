BPD: Man shoots woman in Westchester, dies of self-inflicted gunshot

The Bakersfield Californian
·1 min read

Feb. 18—A man suspected of shooting a woman in a Westchester residence late Friday night fled through neighboring yards before killing himself, according to Bakersfield Police.

Officers went to the 3100 block of Audubon Drive at about 11:30 p.m., responding to a report of gunshots. They found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her hand, and she said she had been shot at a residence in the 2500 block of Elm Street, according to a BPD news release.

Police went there to find the suspect, but he'd fled with a handgun. Officers reported hearing a gunshot, and found the man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a yard in the 2600 block of Elm Street, police said. He died at the scene.

The woman's relationship to the man, if any, was not disclosed by police. She was taken to a hospital; police said she is expected to recover.

The man's identity has not been released by the Kern County coroner's office.

BPD noted that none of its officers fired guns. Police ask that anyone with information call them at 661-327-7111

