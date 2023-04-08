BPD: Man shot, 4 arrested in robbery at business

Apr. 7—A man was shot late Thursday afternoon at a north Bakersfield business during a robbery that led to the arrest of four people, the Bakersfield Police Department reported.

Officers went to the 1000 block of 34th Street after receiving reports of a shooting at 5:23 p.m. During their investigation, police said they learned some items were stolen and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

A suspect's car was found at Union Avenue and 1st Street, a BPD news release said. James Cherry, of Bakersfield, and three boys were arrested in connection with attempted homicide, participating in a gang and robbery, BPD reported.

The investigation is ongoing. BPD spokesman Detective Aaron Watkin didn't say what was stolen from the business, and he didn't immediately know at what business the incident took place.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111 or the Kern County Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.