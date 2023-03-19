BPD: Man shot, killed at 34th and Q streets

Mar. 18—A man was shot and killed early Saturday at 34th and Q streets, according to Bakersfield Police.

Officers called to the area at 12:53 a.m. found a man, whose identity has not been released, had gunshot wounds and died at the scene, a Bakersfield Police Department news release said.

Police said three people were arrested: Ira Kindle, 45, of Bakersfield was arrested on suspicion of murder; Keith Hamilton, 34, of Bakersfield was arrested on suspicion of murder and conspiracy; and Terrell Shepherd, 30, of Bakersfield was arrested on suspicion of various firearm charges.

Police ask that anyone with information call Detective C. Arvizu at 661-326-3953 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.