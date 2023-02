Feb. 4—A man who was shot multiple times died Saturday morning in the 600 block of Baker Street, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The name of the victim in the 1:30 a.m. shooting has not been released. Detectives went to the scene to investigate.

Police ask that anyone with information call Detective Jesse Perez at 661-326-3593, the BPD at 661-327-7111, or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.