BPD: Man shot, killed trying to gain entry into another's apartment

Sep. 13—The Bakersfield Police Department reported a man was shot and killed while trying to force his way into an apartment complex Monday in southwest Bakersfield, according to a BPD news release.

BPD officers responded to a shooting in the 6900 block of Half Moon Drive around 2:42 a.m. and found a man who had been shot by the resident ho had a legally obtained firearm, the release noted.

The man who was shot and killed was identified as Kyle David Lundy, 39, of Bakersfield, who was pronounced dead at Kern Medical at 3:46 a.m.

The resident is cooperating with investigators, according to BPD officials, who described the incident as part of an ongoing investigation.

No arrests have been made, and the results will be submitted to the Kern County District Attorney's Office for review.