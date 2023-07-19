BPD: Man strikes head, dies after police pull him from fence during chase

Jul. 18—A man died Tuesday afternoon after police "pulled" him off of a chain-link fence during an on-the-ground chase, causing his head to "strike" the ground, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The man, whose identity has not been released, matched the description of a person involved in a shooting at the McDonald's parking lot on Mount Vernon Avenue at Columbus Street. It's unclear if the man was involved in the shooting, police wrote.

A man was shot at 2699 Mount Vernon Ave. Tuesday morning, and was in stable condition after he was admitted to a hospital, police reported. Officers were called to the scene at 11:55 a.m.

Witnesses told police the suspect had a heavy build, multiple tattoos and was wearing a gray or light-colored tank top, a BPD news release said. A BPD patrol unit canvassing east Bakersfield tried to contact a man matching the description in the 600 block of Irene Avenue.

Two officers began chasing the man. He tried to climb a chain-link fence, but officers pulled him off of it, "causing the subject to strike his head on the ground," police added.

Officers handcuffed the man and found a handgun on him, police wrote. Medical aid was called, and the man became unresponsive.

Officers took off the handcuffs and began CPR until medical aid came and declared the man was dead, police said in the news release.

Footage from the body-worn cameras on two pursuing officers will be made public as the police investigation continues, the news release added.

Anyone with information about what police called a critical incident may call BPD at 661-327-7111.