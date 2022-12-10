BPD nets 15 in multiagency operation targeting parolees, suspected child sex abusers

Dec. 9—Fifteen men were arrested during a two-day multiagency local law enforcement operation that targeted parolees, an undercover online predator sting and those who had child pornography, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Multiple terabytes of child sexual abuse materials and six illegally possessed firearms were seized by the Bakersfield Police Department, McFarland Police Department, The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Secret Service, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Parole Unit, Kern County Sheriff's Office and Kern County Probation Department, the BPD said in a news release.

The BPD also released a list of notable arrests:

Chaz Lentz, 34, was arrested on suspicion of having child sex abuse materials, methamphetamine and firearms and sending child porn.

Filimon Jaimes-Rios, 35, was arrested in connection to having child porn and "furnishing" child porn.

Michael Keady, 59, was arrested in connection to failing to report his address as a sex offender.

Andres Garcia, 34, was arrested in connection to contacting a minor for a sex act.

Michael Turman, 44, was arrested in connection of having child porn, which is a federal law violations