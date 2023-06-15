BPD officer injured while pursuing children driving alleged stolen Kias

Jun. 14—A Bakersfield police officer was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury during a car pursuit involving minors in two vehicles, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.

An individual who called 911 to request help said he or she was following two Kia-brand vehicles that were reportedly stolen. One of the minors in the car collided into the person who was following them, BPD reported.

Officers found both cars at Houghton Road and South Union Avenue. The cars didn't stop and a pursuit began, a BPD news release said.

During the pursuit, an officer crashed in an orchard, police reported. The patrol car was majorly damaged, and the officer was taken to a hospital after he was extricated from the car because he was pinned inside.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating this crash and so the facts surrounding it are unknown, BPD spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair said. The officer didn't crash into another vehicle, nor did another vehicle crash into him, Pair said.

The children inside the Kia-style cars abandoned the cars and ran into orchards and farm fields, police said. One boy, 14, was found and arrested, police added.

At least four other kids — boys and girls — weren't found by police. An investigation into the incident, including the identity of the children, is underway.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.