BPD officer shot at by fleeing suspect

May 9—A Brunswick police officer was shot at early Monday morning while responding to a call about gunfire in the same block of O Street that prompted two similar calls last week.

The officer was called around 4:30 a.m. to the 1600 block of O Street, on the border of the Brooklyn Homes North public housing complex, to investigate a flurry of gunshots in the area, Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones said.

When the officer arrived he saw a white car that matched the description of a vehicle believed to be involved with shootings in the area last week. The car attempted to flee and in the process, a man leaned out of the passenger side window and fire four shots at the officer, Jones said.

The officer was not injured and his police cruiser was not damaged, he said.

The men eventually exited the fleeing car and attempted to get away on foot.

The driver of the car, Travon Williemac Concepcion, 19, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer and felony fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer.

Jones said Concepcion is not from Glynn County.

An investigation of the scene revealed that the men in the car had unloaded more than 30 gunshots in the direction of a house and another car in the block before police officers arrived.

It is the same block in which a man told police early last Wednesday morning while in the hospital that he had been shot.

Brunswick police are investigating the incident.

A few hours earlier, on May 2, police responded to the 2400 block of Lee Street, which intersects with O Street near the 1600 block, where they investigated a significant amount of gunfire allegedly carried out by a small group of men. No one was injured and no arrests were made because no one was on scene by the time police arrived.

Jones said the incidents are likely related to "gangbangers" shooting at each other.

Anyone with information about any of the cases can call the Brunswick Police Department at 912-267-5559 or the Silent Witness line at 912-267-5516.