BPD officer shot multiple times; search on for shooter

Apr. 14—A Burleson police officer was shot multiple times during a traffic stop early Wednesday and police were searching for suspects, authorities said.

At 4:15 a.m. this morning, a Burleson police officer made a traffic stop at the 1100 block of Hillside Drive, Burleson Police Chief Billy Cordell said.

The officer approached the vehicle on the passenger side and multiple shots were fired by one of the three persons inside the vehicle.

The officer was struck multiple shots and was transferred to John Peter Smith Hospital by another officer. His condition wasn't immediately known.

The suspects fled and abandoned the vehicle in the 700 block of John Jones Drive.

"The vehicle was damaged by fire and I'm not exactly sure if it was the engine caught on fire or they tried to set it on fire," Cordell said. "We don't know the details of that at this point."

The suspects are described as two white males and one white female.

The Texas Rangers are working with BPD to investigate the incident. Multiple agencies have joined in as well — Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Crowley PD, Mansfield PD, Fort Worth PD, STOP Task Force and more. DPS is also helping process the crime scene.

"I apologize if I'm missing anyone," Cordell said. "I appreciate every one of them."

Out of an abundance of caution, Nichols Middle School is operating on lockout this morning as law enforcement continues to search.

"This means that no one will be allowed in or out of campus doors until the all-clear is given by law enforcement," according to a Joshua ISD release. "We will continue to update you once we receive them."

BPD asks that anyone with information about the incident call 911.

