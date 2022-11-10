BPD officer stuck by needle while trying to restrain a man who fired flares outside Boston hotel

A man who was lighting incendiary devices outside of a hotel in Boston over the weekend hurled an uncapped hypodermic needle that stuck an officer during a tense struggle, authorities said.

The 35-year-old suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, is expected to be summonsed to appear in Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault and battery on a police officer, vandalism, trespassing, and disturbing the peace, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responding to a call for a vandalism in progress at the Boston Harbor Hotel on Rowes Wharf around 8 p.m. Saturday encountered the suspect, who was allegedly standing on top of a cargo container shooting flares onto a dock on the harbor side of the hotel, causing damage to the dock and nearby water vessels.

In a statement, police said, “Upon seeing the approaching officers, the suspect became increasingly agitated and began throwing various items toward them including several uncapped hypodermic needles. Despite the officers’ attempts to verbally de-escalate the situation, the suspect refused to come down and then began to stab himself in the arm with what appeared to be a hypodermic needle. Officers quickly climbed atop the shipping container and attempted to help the man down, but he immediately became physically combative, and a struggle ensued.”

One of the officers involved in the struggle was stuck by one of the needles the suspect allegedly threw, police said. The injured officer was rushed to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Boston Police tell Boston 25 that officers were finally able to restrain, handcuff and take him to a local hospital for a psychiatric evaluation

That man is facing several charges including assault and battery on a police officer. The officer is expected to be ok.

