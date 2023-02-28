The Bartlesville Police Department

The City of Bartlesville has placed a police officer on administrative leave to investigate possibly "less than truthful" allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior she made against former Bartlesville Police Officer James Graham.

In 2020, Graham was charged with two counts of sexual battery and one count of indecent exposure stemming from incidents alleged by two female BPD officers.

He was acquitted of those charges earlier this month. although the district attorney dropped one of the charges before the verdict came in.

During the course of the investigation, Graham admitted that he had touched at least one femalepolice officer without her consent. He also admitted to exposing himself to a female officer at apolice facility while on duty and while acting as a field training officer.

"Upon completion of the trial and the subsequent acquittal of Mr. Graham, BPD command staff was made aware that one witness was possibly less than truthful at some point during the initial investigation or during the trial," the city announced in a news release.

The city declined to identify the officer placed on administrative leave, but Graham's attorneys disclosed her name as Officer Jessica Pitts.

"Because the City of Bartlesville takes any allegation such as this seriously, an internal investigation into this matter is underway," the release said. "As per standard procedure, the officer in question has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation."

Graham resigned from the BPD on Sept. 14, 2020, after eight years on the force. A state investigation into the allegations began a few days later when BPD Chief Tracy Roles requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations become involved.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: BPD officer under investigation for possible false allegations against fellow officer