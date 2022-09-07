BPD officers arrest suspect in alleged road-rage shooting on Alta Vista Drive

Sep. 6—Bakersfield Police officers arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after ShotSpotter alerted them to a late-morning shooting on Alta Vista Drive.

ShotSpotter, a citywide program that detects gunfire and alerts law enforcement, detected a shooting at 11:28 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Alta Vista, according to a BPD news release.

The alert followed calls the BPD received regarding reports a man and a woman were involved in a road-rage incident that resulted in the man firing a gun at the woman. The victim was not injured.

As a result of a BPD investigation, officers arrested Robert Pierre Johnson Jr., 37, of Bakersfield, around 2 p.m. in an apartment complex in the 700 block of Brundage Lane.

A firearm and ammunition were seized from Johnson, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and other associated weapon violations. There are no outstanding suspects in the investigation, according to the BPD.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.