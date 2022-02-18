BPD officials hope footage of fatal shooting serves as 'catalyst point' for change

Feb. 17—In an effort to create a "catalyst point" for change in the community, Bakersfield Police Department officials released footage Thursday of a fatal shooting on L Street east of Chester Avenue.

A Bakersfield man in his 20s was waiting for his food to heat up while standing outside a convenience store in the 800 block around 11:53 a.m. on Dec. 6, 2014, when he found himself thrust in the middle of a shootout between two rival gang members.

An armed Abel Trujillo walked up to the hungry customer as a man police identified as Errol Joseph Scorza II, also armed, approached the two.

Within seconds, a number of shots were fired, and one of the gang members, Abel Trujillo, grabbed the innocent bystander in an effort to use him as a human shield. Trujillo was struck fatally in the first shot of the hail of gunfire, according to BPD officials.

In a somewhat miraculous twist, the innocent bystander grabbed by Trujillo did not sustain any injuries, despite being directly in the middle of the brazen midday gun fight.

More recently, Ahmaya Alexander was not as lucky. The 12-year-old girl was killed in a similarly "senseless" shooting nearby at the 1000 block on L Street while sitting in front of her residence, police said. The exact circumstances are unknown as the murder remains unsolved — another example where police need people to come forward and say what happened.

Scorza ultimately died at 7:55 a.m. Jan. 26 from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Kern County coroner. His murder is also unsolved.

Bakersfield Police Department officials on Thursday shared these stories and footage of the 2014 shooting — which a police official acknowledged was "dramatic" and "extremely violent" — for the first time, in order to highlight the "ridiculousness" of the cycle of violence "plaguing our city."

"The more people see things like this, the more our community grows frustrated, and (you) hope that there's a catalyst point, without an act of violence, where the community steps up and says that enough is enough," said Sgt. Robert Pair, a spokesman for the BPD.

Pair noted despite any apparent "lack of value for human life" on display, the victims in all of the above circumstances, including the 2014 video — and the five homicide victims in the city so far in 2022 — have people who love them, and their deaths will forever affect their friends and family.

Police officials also hoped Thursday's release reminds residents of their ability to share information without revealing their identities, Pair said, which is something police officials take very seriously.

"The reality is that a lot of times people are afraid to come forward," he said, "but you can also remain anonymous, and sometimes all we need is somebody to point us in the right direction."

Anyone with information in the above crimes can contact law enforcement and can provide information anonymously through Kern Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040, www.bakersfieldpd.us or submit online at p3tips.com.