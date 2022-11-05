BPD: One in critical after shooting in east Bakersfield

Nov. 4—Bakersfield Police reported a man was left in critical condition after a shooting Thursday in east Bakersfield.

BPD officers responded to an alert from ShotSpotter, which notifies the agency of shootings in certain parts of the city, at 5:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Officers found a man who had suffered major injuries, and he was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

There is no suspect information for release at this time.

Anyone with information about the investigation can call Detective Eric Celedon at 661-326-3964, or the BPD at 661-327- 7111.