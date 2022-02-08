BPD: Parents admit addiction to fentanyl, drug use before toddler overdosed

Feb. 7—The parents of a toddler, who overdosed on fentanyl and survived, admitted to being addicted to fentanyl and smoking the drug before the baby arrived at their residence, according to a Bakersfield Police Department search warrant filed in court.

John Lawson and Gabriella Goldberg were arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, according to the BPD's search warrant. Neither is in custody.

Child Protective Service has custody of their 1-year-old, police said.

Lawson told investigators he and Goldberg smoked fentanyl before their child was dropped off at their apartment. While they were laying in bed, their baby climbed down and "after a short while" became unresponsive, the search warrant said.

The investigation uncovered that the child was possibly exposed to fentanyl from a "straw" or drug paraphernalia "found a few inches" from the toddler, the search warrant added.

According to the document, Lawson told police he had bought fentanyl from a trafficker a day before their toddler overdosed. Originally, Lawson had said he would cooperate and provide the information to identify the narcotics trafficker, police said. However, officers note in the search warrant that Lawson has stopped cooperating with them.

BPD officers executed a search warrant and seized an iPhone in an effort to pinpoint the narcotics trafficker's contact information, the search warrant said.

