BPD: Pedestrian struck, killed by hit-and-run driver

Sep. 3—A man walking across Union Avenue outside a crosswalk early Saturday was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers who were called to the 7300 block of South Union Avenue at 3:13 a.m. found the man had major injuries, and died at the scene, BPD reported in a news release.

The suspect vehicle was described as a dark sedan that fled.

Police ask that anyone with information call 661-327-7111.