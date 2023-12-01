BPD plans DUI checkpoint Friday night

Nov. 30—The Bakersfield Police Department plans to set up a DUI and driver's license checkpoint Friday night somewhere within city limits.

A news release the department sent out Thursday said the checkpoint will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday. It did not provide the location.

"The deterrent effect of DUI checkpoints is a proven resource in reducing the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol or drug involved crashes," the release stated. "Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by 20 percent when well-publicized DUI checkpoints and proactive DUI patrols are conducted routinely."

Officers will look for signs of alcohol or drug impairment while checking drivers for proper licensing, the release said.

Drivers caught driving while impaired can expect to face jail time, fines, fees and other expenses can could add up to more than $10,000, according to Thursday's release.