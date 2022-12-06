BPD: Police looking for man, 19, wanted for killing; 4 teens arrested

Dec. 5—The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a Bakersfield man in connection to a shooting that left a woman dead and two others injured.

Police officers arrested four teenagers in connection with the July shooting, and are looking to apprehend suspect Demarko Hegwood, 19. Haywood is a Black man around 5 foot, 6 inches and weighs 130 pounds.

The shooting in the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard killed Susana Ortiz and left another woman severely injured. Another teenager was also shot and suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said in a news release.

Area residents with information about Haywood may call the BPD at 661-327-7111.