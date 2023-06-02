BPD: Police pursuit leads man to crash into 2 cars, including patrol car

Jun. 1—A man was arrested Wednesday after he hit two cars — including a police patrol car — during a vehicle pursuit with officers, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

It began once officers got a report of a stabbing and went to the 400 block of 20th Street. Officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area to see if it was involved in the incident, but the motorist, Leopoldo Barrios, 40, drove away. It was later concluded there was no report of a stabbing.

Barrios struck a vehicle at Union and California avenues as he drove away from police and caused a person in that car to be injured, BPD reported. The pursuit ended after Barrios intentionally hit a police car in the 500 block of East 11th Street and then started to run away from officers, a news release added.

Police found Barrios had methamphetamine and had discarded a firearm during the pursuit.

He was booked on suspicion of a hit-and-run, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, weapons charges and having methamphetamine. He wasn't listed in custody as of 3 p.m. Thursday