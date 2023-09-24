BPD posts body-worn camera footage from officer-involved fatal shooting Aug. 24 in northwest Bakersfield

Sep. 23—The Bakersfield Police Department issued a news release Saturday announcing it has posted actual footage from a fatal police shooting last month in northwest Bakersfield.

The event involved the death of a 29-year-old who was originally reported to have been caught in the act of a residential burglary by a resident who, upon further investigation, turned out to be an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department reserve officer living in the area.

BPD clarified a day after its initial report that it had not identified a victim or location of a burglary related to the incident that left Jason Taylor Boles of Bakersfield dead. The shooting was reported to have taken place at 11:24 a.m. Aug. 24 in the 11300 block of Andretti Avenue.

The BPD debriefing video, measuring more than 16 minutes long and including body-worn camera footage, is available online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TxAvV9rI208.

Saturday's release said that, as per standard procedure, the three officers involved were placed on paid administrative leave. It identified them as Sgt. Dennis Eddy, who has worked for BPD for 22 years; Sgt. Ryan McWilliams, who has been with the department for about 18 years; and Officer Brandon Price, who has worked for the agency for 5 years.

Price was struck by gunfire and suffered a minor injury from which he has now recovered, BPD reported.

It noted LAPD intends to release a briefing later at lapdonline.org.

"The public has a legitimate interest in obtaining timely and accurate information about police shootings, and the Bakersfield Police Department is committed to making that information available," BPD Chief Greg Terry stated in the release.

"We will release the body worn camera footage of officers in critical incidents as soon as it is possible to do so without compromising an investigation," he continued. "This is our commitment to accountability and professionalism."