BPD: Public drinking leads to chase into Boston Common, arrest of 23-year-old on gun, drug charges

A 23-year-old man wanted on two warrants, who was seen drinking alcohol publicly and led police officers on a foot chase into Boston Common, was eventually arrested on gun and drug charges, police said.

Officers arrested Isaias Plaza, 23, of East Boston, on Friday night and charged him with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession with intent to distribute, Class B, drugs and resisting arrest, police said.

Plaza also had two active warrants: one out of Boston Municipal Court on distribute of Class B, drugs and conspiracy to violate drug laws, police said. The other warrant was out of Chelsea District Court for assault & battery on a household member.

At about 7:05 p.m. Friday, officers on a bicycle patrol unit in downtown Boston saw an adult man openly drinking alcohol in public, police said.

When officers approached the man, later identified as Plaza, he walked away from officers towards Winter Street and into Boston Common, police said.

Officers quickly followed Plaza and were able to apprehend and arrest him in the area of 131 Tremont St., police said.

Officers recovered from Plaza a Walther PPK/S-1 .380 ACP firearm with six rounds of ammunition in the magazine, and several plastic bags containing a white rock like substance believed to be crack cocaine, police said.

Plaza is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

