BPD: Pursuit ends with 1 dead, 5 injured

Nov. 11—A driver who failed to yield to officers led them on a pursuit and crashed, killing himself and leaving five passengers injured, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers tried to stop him for vehicle code violations at 10:44 p.m. Friday in the area of Mt. Vernon and Gateway avenues. The driver lost control of the vehicle and overturned in the 10 block of Chester Avenue, BPD reported.

The man died at the scene, and five passengers ages 16 to 18 were taken to hospitals with moderate injuries. Their names were not released.

BPD asks that anyone with information call 661-327-7111.