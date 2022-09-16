BPD: Pursuit leads to arrests of 4 suspected gang members

Sep. 15—Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested four men on suspicion of being involved in a criminal street gang after a pursuit Tuesday.

Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop for a speeding violation near the intersection of El Toro Drive and Wayside Park around 11 p.m., when the vehicle failed to yield, according to a BPD news release.

During the minuteslong pursuit, which ended when the driver crashed into a street pole at East California Avenue and South King Street, officers observed four firearms being through from the vehicle, the release noted.

After the pursuit, BPD officers arrested: Darren Williams, 20, of Bakersfield, on suspicion of felony evading, conspiracy, felon in possession of a firearm, participation in a criminal street gang, attempted destruction of evidence and other associated weapons violations. Corrion Loran, 22, of Bakersfield, on suspicion of felony evading, conspiracy, felon in possession of a firearm, violation of registered sex offender terms, participation in a criminal street gang, attempted destruction of evidence and other associated weapons violations; William Webber, 18, of Bakersfield, on suspicion of resisting/delaying an officer, conspiracy, participation in a criminal street gang and weapons violations; and Jericho Webster, 20, of Bakersfield, on suspicion of conspiracy, participation in a criminal street gang and weapons violations.