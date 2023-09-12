BPD recovers 2 from Truxtun canal

Sep. 11—The Bakersfield Police Department recovered two people's bodies Monday morning from a canal on Truxtun Avenue.

Officers went to the 7700 block of Truxtun Avenue at about 7:28 a.m. after getting a call about a deceased person in the canal. It wasn't clear how each person ended up in the canal — BPD noted the investigation is ongoing.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team helped to recover the victims.

The identities of the victims will be released by the Kern County coroner's office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.