BPD releases statement about 'Killing County' docuseries, says there are factual and statistical inaccuracies in portrayal

Feb. 3—The Bakersfield Police Department released a statement Friday about the docuseries "Killing County" that looks at controversial police killings throughout Bakersfield's history and said the department is creating a "transparency portal" so people can make their own judgments about "statistical and factual inaccuracies" about the documentary.

Released Friday, "Killing County" focuses on five victims of shootings by police and Kern County Sheriff's deputies. It was produced by ABC News Studios and Kaepernick Media, which could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

BPD wrote in its statement the topics in the docuseries are serious — any loss of life is tragic. The department also acknowledge isolated instances of corruption, and that those who break the law are held accountable.

All investigations revisited in "Killing County" have been independently reviewed by the Kern County District Attorney's Office and the state Attorney General, the BPD statement added. Neither agency has brought criminal charges against any officers involved in the killings documented in "Killing County."

The transparency portal will allow the community to examine BPD's use of force data.

"Our community is encouraged to review these and other investigations and form their own opinions," the statement added.

This story will be updated.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.