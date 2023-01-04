BPD renews its plea for information in shooting death of girl, 12

Jan. 3—The Bakersfield Police Department is renewing its call for people to step forward with information about the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl by reminding the public of a $5,000 reward.

Ahmaya Alexander died May 21 in the 1000 block of L Street. Kern Secret Witness is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information about Ahmaya's death.

Contact Detective John Dunn at 661-326-3557 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040 with any information about this murder.