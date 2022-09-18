BPD report 1 killed in shooting on Cherry Street

Sep. 17—Bakersfield Police officers reported a person died of a gunshot wound Saturday in the 1700 block of Cherry Street.

Officers responding to a report of a fight and a shooting at 1:15 a.m. found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the investigation is encouraged to call Detective Eric Celedon at 661-326-3964, the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.