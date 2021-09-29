BPD reports reveal night of drinking, street racing that led to man's death

Sep. 29—A night filled with what Bakersfield Police described as drinking and a reckless car chase ultimately left one man dead and two people arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, according to recently released BPD reports filed in Kern County Superior Court.

Bakersfield police say in their reports that the incident unfolded late in the night of March 16, when Javontae Murphy sent a Snapchat video with the text "I Just want another drunkkkk night," according to the report filed in court. Another video reveals Murphy at Brix, with watery eyes, which indicates alcohol intoxication, the filings noted.

Another Snapchat video of Murphy playing beer pong was sent, with text saying he would lose. The filings say that the investigator knows losing at beer pong means one has consumed many alcoholic beverages, leading to intoxication.

BPD's report states that Murphy bought one Sex on the Beach, usually made with vodka and peach schnapps. Deviin Rufus, charged with being an accessory, bought three Hennessy drinks at Brix. Witnesses say both could have consumed at least three or four drinks if not more, according to BPD's report filed in court.

"I was very drunk," Rufus said, according to BPD's documentation. He then asked his friends to drive, and got into the car with Murphy, police said.

Murphy and Rufus left the bar around 1:55 a.m. March 17 and headed to a Winco parking lot.

Surveillance footage shows that Murphy started a street race by quickly speeding ahead of the others, heading east on Panama Lane, the court filings say. Another person, Brian Dickerson, joined in and took the lead around Stine Road, investigators say. Police officers note street-racers have historically congregated in the Winco parking lot and use Panama Lane as an avenue for their competition.

The race lasted for 1 1/4 miles — however, during that short distance, Antwon Jervon Washington drove 123 mph, Murphy drove at 104 mph and Dickerson traveled 107 mph, according to BPD's reports.

Story continues

Washington lost control of the car he was driving, flipped and crashed into a tree, according to the documents. He died at the scene. Murphy's car nearly lost control and made a U-turn. Dickerson's car lost control and went up and over a median upon landing, police documented.

"I don't even know him, he's, he's just sittin' there dead," police said Rufus said. "I was just like, 'Bro I don't want to see this, let's just go.'"

Then, both Murphy and Rufus left to meet up with girls, according to BPD's account of the incident.

Police caught up to Murphy after searching for him for weeks. When they finally found him, he tried to smash his phone, according to the court filings. Investigators had previously served him a search warrant for the phone.

Murphy arrived at the police station and finally learned he was facing charges of second-degree murder, among other crimes. He completely lost his composure and began to cry, according to BPD's account.

Murphy and Dickerson, charged with second-degree murder, are due in court next month.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @idesai98 on Twitter.