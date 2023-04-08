BPD searches for man accused of pepper-spraying security guard at Walmart

Apr. 7—Police said Friday officers are looking for a man suspected of attempting to steal merchandise in January from an east Bakersfield Walmart.

The Bakersfield Police Department reported a Hispanic man about 30 years old attempted to steal products Jan. 11 from Walmart, 2601 Fashion Place. When confronted by a security guard, the 5-foot, 5 inch-tall man with a medium build and a black mustache reportedly pepper-sprayed the guard and fled the business, a BPD news release said.

The suspect was wearing a black beanie, black shirt and black jacket when the incident happened at about 10:40 p.m., police reported.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Juarez at 661-326-3553 or BPD at 661-327-7111.