BPD searches for men suspected of burglarizing vehicle

Mar. 29—The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two men accused of breaking into several vehicles and stealing various items.

The thefts took place Feb. 24 in the 1600 block of 18th Street, according to an agency news release.

The first suspect, a white man between 50 and 60 years old, was wearing a red jacket, blue jeans, a gray beanie with green stitching and black shoes, the release reported. It said he stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall to 6 feet and weighs 150 pounds.

The second suspect is a white man in his 20s to 30s and about 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 feet tall, according to the release, which added that weighs about 170 pounds. He was spotted wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, dark colored shoes, black baseball-style hat and had a bright green bag, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111 or Detective B. Gharib at 661-912-4681.